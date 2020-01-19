The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

RUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The Rubicon Project has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $991,270.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $38,130.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,397. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.