Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.86 million and $216.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.