TigerCash Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $139,774.00 and $15.48 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

