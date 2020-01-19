Titan Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $721,125.00 and $78.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

999 (999) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040711 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004983 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000599 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.