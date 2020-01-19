Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 96,554,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 29,924,953 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

