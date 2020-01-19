TOKYO Market Capitalization Hits $48,685.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a total market capitalization of $48,685.00 and $5.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006957 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003957 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024982 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info . TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

