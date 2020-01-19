Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.55

Media stories about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news sentiment score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Toshiba’s score:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSBF remained flat at $$35.98 during midday trading on Friday. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

