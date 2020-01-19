Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.51. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

