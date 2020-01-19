Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TWMC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,233. Trans World Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

