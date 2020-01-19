Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:TWMC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,233. Trans World Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.
About Trans World Entertainment
