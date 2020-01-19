Trias Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $522,810.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Trias has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $487,037.00 and approximately $522,810.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

