Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Tuniu stock remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tuniu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tuniu by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 380,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tuniu by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tuniu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 5,995,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 128,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

