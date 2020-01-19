Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Tuniu stock remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.79.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
