UBS Group Downgrades William Hill (LON:WMH) to Neutral

William Hill (LON:WMH) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the gambling company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 285 ($3.75). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMH. Morgan Stanley downgraded William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Get William Hill alerts:

WMH stock opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.