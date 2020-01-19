UBS Group Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $130.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $119.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 141.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

