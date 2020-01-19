UBS Group Increases Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $84.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $124.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

