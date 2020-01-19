UBS Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $685.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $645.00 to $685.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $591.08.

TDG opened at $636.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.18 and its 200 day moving average is $536.36. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $341.75 and a fifty-two week high of $638.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,593,340 in the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

