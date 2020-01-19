UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $47.11. 45,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

