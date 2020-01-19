Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 2,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ULE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,054.63 ($27.03).

ULE stock opened at GBX 2,264 ($29.78) on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,021.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

