Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

