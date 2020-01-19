United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Trading Down 15%

United States Basketball League Inc (OTCMKTS:USBL)’s stock price fell 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

United States Basketball League Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USBL)

