United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $154.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

