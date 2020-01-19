UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $346.00 Price Target at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $286.00 to $346.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH opened at $298.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.59. The stock has a market cap of $284.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

