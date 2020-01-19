Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $60.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 47,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 36.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,610,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.