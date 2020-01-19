Universa Reaches Market Cap of $3.42 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Universa has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $2,684.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.03005047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00198580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

