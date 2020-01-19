Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Achieves $1.82 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.04 or 0.05718739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.