Urogen Pharma’s (URGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 62,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

