US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, approximately 556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.1277 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 10.94% of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

