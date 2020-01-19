Utrust One Day Trading Volume Hits $679,673.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Utrust has a market cap of $4.87 million and $679,673.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex and Kucoin. In the last week, Utrust has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.03005170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00197993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

