V-ID Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $232,205.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035857 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.50 or 0.05732523 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026237 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034412 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128293 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC.
V-ID Token Profile
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
