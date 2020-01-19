V-ID Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $232,205.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.50 or 0.05732523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034412 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,551,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

