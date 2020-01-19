Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.16

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.16. Vale shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 22,030,300 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Get Vale alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.