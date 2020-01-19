ValuEngine Upgrades Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 33,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

