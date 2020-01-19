Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 344,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $442,663.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,348.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,886 shares of company stock worth $4,015,594. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Veracyte by 47.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 37.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

