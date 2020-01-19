VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of VerifyMe Inc (OTCMKTS:VRME) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 17,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 339,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 416,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $29,123.50.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed for gaming industry, as well as for anti-counterfeit protection of tags and labels in the apparel industry; and SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.