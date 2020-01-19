Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $5.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several research firms have commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 258,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $266.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

