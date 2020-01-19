Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Halosource (LON:HAL) Stock Price

News coverage about Halosource (LON:HAL) has been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Halosource earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Halosource has a 1-year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

Halosource Company Profile

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

