VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in VF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,590,000 after purchasing an additional 284,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period.

Shares of VF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

