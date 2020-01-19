Viacoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.62 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $109,822.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002233 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00665905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007916 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,053 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, YoBit, Coinroom, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.