VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.0440

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $470,249.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001826 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

