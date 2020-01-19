Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 683 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

