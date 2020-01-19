Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 243 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.11. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $196.67. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

