Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.