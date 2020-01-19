Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Exelon stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

