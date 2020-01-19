Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 427,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $567.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 542,166 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

