Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) Trading Down 5.4%

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57, 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

