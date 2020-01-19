VITE Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One VITE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, DEx.top and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $4.34 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VITE Token Profile

VITE’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,636,732 tokens. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

VITE Token Trading

VITE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinEx, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

