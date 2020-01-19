Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.