Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany."

Separately, ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Voxeljet stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voxeljet will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voxeljet by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voxeljet by 162.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voxeljet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

