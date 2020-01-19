VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.45

VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 232210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

In other VR Resources news, Director Michael Gary Thomson sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$44,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,666 shares in the company, valued at C$124,853.70.

VR Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its core properties include the Bonita property that consists of 446 claims covering an area of approximately 3,729 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 179 claims covering an area of approximately 1,497 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Danbo property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of approximately 254 hectares in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 345 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,072 hectares in northern Ontario.

