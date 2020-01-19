vSlice Trading Up 79.7% Over Last 7 Days (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a market capitalization of $59,405.00 and $16.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.03083050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00196304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

