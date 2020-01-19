Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.13

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 75706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.