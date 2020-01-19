Warburg Research Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €77.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €71.94 ($83.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €75.06 and a 200-day moving average of €75.44. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

